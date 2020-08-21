Princeton Capital Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 120,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 230,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 393,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,899,000 after buying an additional 51,247 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.56. 757,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,208. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

