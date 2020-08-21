Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,832 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.86. 5,238,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,314,320. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

