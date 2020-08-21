Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,725 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 248.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 97.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 170.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 45.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Incyte stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,204. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

