Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.26. 3,101,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

