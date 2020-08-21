Princeton Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 2,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 202,783 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in AXT by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 260,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 438,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,105. AXT Inc has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $206.22 million, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that AXT Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

