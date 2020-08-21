Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Argus decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.83. The stock had a trading volume of 560,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,871. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

