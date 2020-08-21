Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE stock traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.50. 6,444,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $202.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.