Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $38.88. 24,104,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,822,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

