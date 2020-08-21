Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $232,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. 425,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,055. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,631 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

