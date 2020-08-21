Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,116 shares of company stock valued at $253,274. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,524. The firm has a market cap of $952.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

