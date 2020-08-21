Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 272,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,254. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

