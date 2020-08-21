Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Analyst Recommendations for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

