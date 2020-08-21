Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys 149 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,580.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,074.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,506.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,381.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,597.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.