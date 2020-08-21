Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 1.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Nike by 163.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.75. 5,561,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,975,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $109.77. The company has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

