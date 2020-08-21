Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total value of $4,642,667.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,652,677.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,493 shares of company stock valued at $26,930,483. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.92.

Shares of TYL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.91. 719,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,689. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

