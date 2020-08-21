Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 471 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,420 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,941,000 after acquiring an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after acquiring an additional 355,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,917. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.12.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

