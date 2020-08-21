Progressive Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 1.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 475,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 588,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 370,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $136.87. 377,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.21 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,292,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.