Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,642 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $103.07. 49,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $106.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

