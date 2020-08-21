PumaPay Hits One Day Volume of $176,339.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CoinBene. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $176,339.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.03 or 0.05453648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Coinall and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

