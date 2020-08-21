QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.00. 8,540,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743,048. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.