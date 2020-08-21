Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Posts Earnings Results

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OTCMKTS:RGIN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,839. Regenicin has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. The company's products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. Its development products include NovaDerm, a cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers.

