Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,737.4% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 173,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.23. 5,524,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,052. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $290.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.96. The company has a market cap of $304.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.