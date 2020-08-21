Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,752. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.