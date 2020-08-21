Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,775 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,064,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,938. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

