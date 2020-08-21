Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,958 Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. 14,731,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,216,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

