Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 93,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,210. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $218.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

