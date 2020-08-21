Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $375,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $267.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,382,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,497,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $748.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,933. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

