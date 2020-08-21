Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,575.57. 1,738,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,813. The stock has a market cap of $1,050.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,506.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,380.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,591.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

