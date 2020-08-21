Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.45). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of RCKT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. 8,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,206. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.