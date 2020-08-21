Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. 8,910,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,753,555. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

