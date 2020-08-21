Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,695,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,948,000 after acquiring an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,233 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 576,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

