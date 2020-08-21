Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,827 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,604. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $61.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11.

