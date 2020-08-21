Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1,355.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747,403 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.49% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $154,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 530,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,408. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.