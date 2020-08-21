Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Science Applications International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

