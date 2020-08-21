SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the July 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNES stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,374. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.98. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.38.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.54. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 4,476.44% and a negative return on equity of 253.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

