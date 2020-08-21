Serum (SRM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $57.12 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00013445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $77.99 million and $57.12 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.01714978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00191122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00146166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

