Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Declines By 50.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 477.5% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 83,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

BCOW stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 1,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

