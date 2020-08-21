Short Interest in BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Expands By 99.0%

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Commerzbank raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Main First Bank started coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BMWYY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 18,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,757. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

