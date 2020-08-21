Short Interest in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Increases By 114.6%

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the July 15th total of 689,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 709,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.07. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

