Short Interest in BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Increases By 100.0%

BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has an average rating of “Buy”.

BLSFY remained flat at $$40.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

