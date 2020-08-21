Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declines By 28.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

