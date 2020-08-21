Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Grows By 62.8%

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit