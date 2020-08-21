Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Grows By 62.8%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the July 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

