Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Drops By 20.4%

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nippon Telegraph & Telephone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

