Short Interest in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Expands By 70.8%

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the second quarter worth about $171,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($1.17). Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $42.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

