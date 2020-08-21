Short Interest in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) Expands By 40.1%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,300 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the July 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth $30,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Sunworks stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 118,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.