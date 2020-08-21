Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Declines By 25.5%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,100 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 536,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,000.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYIEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of Symrise stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $135.00. 277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. Symrise has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

