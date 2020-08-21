Short Interest in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Drops By 25.8%

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

VRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Verso alerts:

NYSE VRS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 337,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,429. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.88. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Verso will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 94.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.