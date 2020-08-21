Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.54.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 188,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 16.7% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.