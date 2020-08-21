Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.0 days.

Shares of SKHCF remained flat at $$24.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

