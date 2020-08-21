Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in July

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.0 days.

Shares of SKHCF remained flat at $$24.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit