SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Stake Reduced by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

GAL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,558. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54.

